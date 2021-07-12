Mahindra XUV700 SUV to come with a feature found in Tesla cars. Details here

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with retractable door handles or 'Smart Door Handles' as named by the automobile manufacturer. The new smart door handles have been teased by the company in a short teaser video. The door handles will sit flush with the doors taking them out of sight while the car is locked or while it's moving. We are still not certain if the smart handles on the Mahindra XUV700 will pop out when the car is unlocked or when the rider with the vehicle's key will walk towards the car.