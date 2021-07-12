Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahindra XUV700 SUV to come with a feature found in Tesla cars. Details here

Mahindra XUV700 SUV to come with a feature found in Tesla cars. Details here

The XUV 700 is expected to be launched in the month of October
Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • This new design will be a stark departure from the 'Cheetah claw' design door handles on the XUV500. The feature is often found in some high-end luxury cars and even Tesla cars

Mahindra XUV700 SUV will be launching soon in India and other markets across the globe. The company has been teasing a few features of the upcoming SUV that are not only segment-first but are also lacking in cars that are much expensive.

Also read: Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV to launch in few days. What to expect

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with retractable door handles or 'Smart Door Handles' as named by the automobile manufacturer. The new smart door handles have been teased by the company in a short teaser video. The door handles will sit flush with the doors taking them out of sight while the car is locked or while it's moving. We are still not certain if the smart handles on the Mahindra XUV700 will pop out when the car is unlocked or when the rider with the vehicle's key will walk towards the car.

This new design will be a stark departure from the 'Cheetah claw' design door handles on the XUV500. The feature is often found in some high-end luxury cars and even Tesla cars.

The SUV will also get some other features that have been revealed via teasers.

The XUV700 will allow the rider to set an overspeeding alert in the voice of a known person. The tweet from the official handle of the new SUV states, "Overspeed alert in your loved one’s voice — taking personalised tech-enabled safety to the next level."

Mahindra XUV700 is also promised to feature the largest sun-roof in its segment. The company has even termed it 'sky-roof' to emphasize on the size of the panel.

Another safety feature confirmed on the upcoming SUV is the headlamp booster. The new SUV will expand lights from the headlamps when it senses the car is in the dark and has crossed the speed of 80 km/hr.

