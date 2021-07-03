{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra XUV700 SUV launch is getting close and the company is sharing more and more details about the upcoming vehicle in the form of short teaser videos. The latest feature is a simple overspeed alert. However, in order to make it more efficient at its work, the Mahindra XUV700 will be able to customize the voice alerts.

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra also highlighted the new feature and even shared some suggestions for the custom voice alerts. Mahindra, in a tweet, said, "Spouse, child, grandchild. It’s a toss-up as to whose voice would be more effective in compelling you to slow down..."

Another safety feature confirmed on the upcoming SUV is the headlamp booster. The new SUV will expand lights from the headlamps when it senses the car is in the dark and has crossed the speed of 80 km/hr.

Mahindra XUV700 is also promised to feature the largest sun-roof in its segment. The company has even termed it 'sky-roof' to emphasize on the size of the panel.

The XUV700 is expected to launch later this year ahead of the festive season. The new SUV will be competing against the likes of the newly launched Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and even the Hyundai Alcazar.