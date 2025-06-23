Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Which utility vehicle to pick?

With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, the Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing the rise of premium cars getting more foothold on the roads, instead of small hatchbacks. In the utility vehicle segment, the Mahindra XUV700 is one of the major players under the ₹25 lakh price slab. The muscular SUV has been in the Indian market for quite some time. However, at a similar price point, you can find some other models as well.

If you are looking for an upmarket family car with a three-row seating layout at a similar price point, Kia Carens Clavis is one of the latest models that took entry in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the recent past.

Here is a quick comparison between the Mahindra XUV700 and Kia Carens Clavis.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Price The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between ₹14.29 lakh and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Kia Carens Clavis was introduced to the market at a price ranging between ₹11.50 lakh and ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Kia Carens Clavis a bit more affordable compared to the Mahindra SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Specifications Mahindra XUV700 is available in both petrol and diesel options, with each segment getting one engine. The petrol model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This engine is good to churn out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque.

Powering the diesel model is a 2.2-litre power mill that comes available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine pumps out 182 bhp peak power and 450 Nm of maximum torque.

Kia Carens Clavis, on the other hand, is available in three different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It generates 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque.

The other petrol variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a six-speed MT, six-speed iMT, and seven-speed DCT units. This engine is good to pump out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.