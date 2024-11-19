Mahindra’s born-electric XEV 9e and BE 6e SUVs set to debut on Nov 26: All we know so far

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is all geared up to unveil its much-anticipated born-electric vehicle range, marking a significant milestone in its electric mobility journey. The Indian automaker is set to introduce the XEV 9e and the BE 6e on 26 November, with deliveries expected to commence in the final quarter of the 2024-25 financial year (via HT Auto).

Design and Exterior Highlights As per the publication, both models adopt a futuristic aesthetic, integrating sharp design elements tailored for modern EV enthusiasts. The XEV 9e could feature a connected LED light bar at the front, complemented by vertical lighting elements, a closed grille, and a sleek bonnet adorned with Mahindra's new EV-specific logo. In contrast, the BE 6e is expected to flaunt its unique identity with a BE logo at the front, alongside a design inspired by the XUV 3XO concept.

Both SUVs are expected to showcase bold character lines, expansive wheel arches housing 18-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights at the rear. The BE 6e also distinguishes itself with a coupe-like roofline, enhancing its sportier appeal.

Interior and Technology Inside, the XEV 9e and BE 6e is anticipated to promise cutting-edge technology and luxurious comfort. The XEV 9e will likely feature a triple-screen dashboard layout, while the BE 6e will offer a dual-screen setup. Both models include a panoramic sunroof, a nearly square steering wheel with haptic buttons, and illuminated branding.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) controls are expected to be integrated into the steering, along with toggle buttons and paddle shifters for regenerative braking. The centre console designs vary between the two models, with the XEV 9e also offering a third screen for the front passenger.

Performance and Specifications Underpinned by the INGLO platform, both SUVs are expected to deliver impressive range and charging capabilities. The XEV 9e is anticipated to house a 60-80 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 500 km on a single charge and supporting fast charging at 175 kW. The BE 6e, with its sportier profile, is likely to offer a similar battery capacity and a range between 450 and 500 km.

Market Prospects With their bold designs, innovative technology, and competitive pricing, the XEV 9e and BE 6e are poised to strengthen Mahindra's position in the EV market. Their launch signifies the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and aligns with the global shift towards electrification.