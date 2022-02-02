Mahindra's first electric SUV revealed, to challenge Tata Nexon EV

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The EV segment is going to get further heated up in the coming days as Mahindra has been reportedly road-testing its first electric SUV. The new Mahindra electric SUV will be based on its existing model of XUV300 petrol and diesel car. The electric car, under testing, could be named as XUV400 EV. If this turns out into reality, Mahindra will be competing against Tata Motors which has Nexon EV and a bit higher in the segment lies the MG Motor ZS EV, which is also going to get a facelift version this month.

According to Autocar India, "A close look reveals a charging socket placed on the front left fender, confirming that this isn't a standard internal combustion engine vehicle. What can also be noticed in these spy shots is that the mule sits much lower than the standard XUV300 and has standard steel wheels instead of alloys."

The publication also says that the Mahindra e-XUV400 is likely to get a battery pack between 350 to 380 Volts. If Mahindra retains this size of battery, it will make to rival against Nexon EV that has similar battery pack.

Mahindra plans to launch electric vehicles to give an option of sustainable fuel to its buyers. The Mumbai-based company aims to launch eight electric vehicles by 2027. Till now, Mahindra does not have car in the electric trim but do play in the three-wheelers category.

Even if the road-testing has begun, the production and roll out will take time and not possible anytime soon. It could be a reality next year. Similarly, MG Motor plans affordable electric cars in the Q4 of 2022-23.