Mahindra’s latest teaser sparks excitement for Thar Roxx's upcoming launch. What to expect
The Mahindra Thar Roxx, debuting in India on August 15, is a five-door SUV enhancing the popular Thar lineup. It features improved accessibility, a refreshed design with C-shaped LED DRLs, a new grille, and expected ADAS technology. This model aims to boost sales and popularity further.
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its much-anticipated five-door Thar on August 15 in India. Apart from doors, the SUV is also likely to receive several upgrades in terms of looks and wheelbase. The Indian automaker has recently released another teaser video of the Thar Roxx on its social media platforms, further fueling excitement.