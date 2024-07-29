Explore
Mon Jul 29 2024 15:55:41
Mahindra's latest teaser sparks excitement for Thar Roxx's upcoming launch. What to expect

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, debuting in India on August 15, is a five-door SUV enhancing the popular Thar lineup. It features improved accessibility, a refreshed design with C-shaped LED DRLs, a new grille, and expected ADAS technology. This model aims to boost sales and popularity further.

The latest teaser provides a clear view of the Thar Roxx's updated appearance.Premium
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its much-anticipated five-door Thar on August 15 in India. Apart from doors, the SUV is also likely to receive several upgrades in terms of looks and wheelbase. The Indian automaker has recently released another teaser video of the Thar Roxx on its social media platforms, further fueling excitement. 

HT Auto reports that earlier spy shots and teaser videos have hinted at various design modifications for the Thar Roxx. The latest teaser reveals a comprehensive look at the SUV's updated look. Significant changes include C-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlights, a redesigned grille, and a new alloy wheel design, with sizes reaching up to 18 inches. 

The extended wheelbase not only accommodates the extra doors but also enhances interior space. Furthermore, the rear tail lights have been reworked.

 In terms of the interior, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to come with several features that are not available in the Thar 4x4 or Thar RWD models. One notable addition is likely to be Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). To recall, the Thar SUV made its debut in India in 2010, but it really gained traction with the release of its second generation on August 15, 2020. With the Thar Roxx positioned above the Thar 4x4 and Thar RWD in terms of price and features, it is anticipated to boost sales further and increase the SUV's appeal.

 With the launch date approaching, the Mahindra Thar Roxx promises to be a significant addition to the Indian automotive market, offering improved accessibility, enhanced features, and a fresh design. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to further enhance the strong demand for the Thar lineup. 

Although the three-door Thar model has been popular, it has been critiqued for its challenging access to the second-row seats and limited rear passenger space. The Thar Roxx, featuring an extended wheelbase and additional rear doors, resolves these concerns by providing easier access and increased space for rear passengers.

Published: 29 Jul 2024, 05:13 PM IST
