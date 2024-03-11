Mahindra's new move: Introduces 'Stealth Black' to Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs' color palette
Mahindra & Mahindra subtly refreshes Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs with a new 'Stealth Black' color. Thar expands to five shades, and a five-door variant is in development to rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
In a subtle yet significant move, Mahindra & Mahindra has discreetly refreshed the color choices for its popular Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs, ushering in a new era of aesthetic appeal. The latest addition to their exterior palette is the all-new 'Stealth Black,' a shade that gracefully takes the reins from the well-known 'Napoli Black.' Although observers might find minimal visual distinctions between the two blacks, it appears that Mahindra has opted for a nomenclatural makeover rather than a complete color overhaul.