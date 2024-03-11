In a subtle yet significant move, Mahindra & Mahindra has discreetly refreshed the color choices for its popular Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs, ushering in a new era of aesthetic appeal. The latest addition to their exterior palette is the all-new 'Stealth Black,' a shade that gracefully takes the reins from the well-known 'Napoli Black.' Although observers might find minimal visual distinctions between the two blacks, it appears that Mahindra has opted for a nomenclatural makeover rather than a complete color overhaul. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this fresh inclusion, the Mahindra Thar now flaunts an expanded spectrum of five exterior shades, embracing the vibrant hues of Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, and Desert Fury. On the parallel front, the Scorpio Classic welcomes Stealth Black to its collection, joining the existing options of Galaxy Grey, Everest White, and Molten Red Rage, offering a palette as diverse as the terrains these SUVs are designed to conquer.

Beyond the color palette facelift, Mahindra is fervently engaged in developing a five-door variant of the Thar SUV. This forthcoming model is poised to share the market stage with its three-door counterpart, gearing up for a direct face-off with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, a formidable competitor that made its Indian debut last year post its showcase at the Auto Expo 2023. As the automaker diligently conducts road tests for the anticipated Thar five-door, automotive enthusiasts are eager to witness the next evolution of this iconic SUV, anticipating its imminent market debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic continues to hold its ground in the Indian automotive arena. Launched as a rejuvenated rendition of the legendary SUV, the Scorpio Classic stands alongside the Scorpio N, boasting a distinctly redesigned profile compared to its predecessor.

Priced competitively between ₹13.59 lakh and ₹17.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio Classic is available in two trim options—S and S11. Embodying a refreshed aesthetic, it features a revamped front grille with vertical slats, new projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and redesigned alloy wheels, delivering a blend of style and substance to SUV enthusiasts across the country.

