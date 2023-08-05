Mahindra and Mahindra recently provided a glimpse of an electric variant of the Thar, which will be named Thar.e. The company is set to unveil this concept version on August 15th at the 'Futurescape' event in Cape Town, South Africa. Alongside the Thar.e, Mahindra will also showcase a global tractor platform and a pick-up truck concept during the event.

Details regarding the Thar.e remain limited at this time. It is possible that Mahindra might adapt the current Thar platform to accommodate electric components like batteries and motors. Alternatively, they could opt for a new and specialized electric skateboard platform for the Thar.e.

Notably, Mahindra possesses the INGLO electric platform, which will underpin their forthcoming electric SUV models.

As per HT Auto, given the Thar's off-roading nature and four-wheel drive capability, it would be logical for Mahindra to consider a dual-motor configuration for the electric version. This setup would involve one motor on the front axle and another on the rear, enhancing performance and traction. However, the ultimate enhancement would be a quad-motor setup, where each wheel receives its own electric motor. This arrangement would allow for precise torque and traction control during off-road adventures, making it an ideal addition to the electric Thar's capabilities.

The teaser provides a sneak peek at the rear tail lamp, which maintains the current Thar's design language—a square unit with a smaller square inside. Based on this, it is likely that the overall design of the Thar.e will largely remain unchanged, with a few modifications to distinguish it from the ICE version of the Thar while retaining its recognizable appearance.

It should be noted that Mahindra will be showcasing the concept version of the Thar.e, and the production-spec model is still a few years away from being available.