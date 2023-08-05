Mahindra's 'Thar.e' electric concept teased! All you need to know about EV1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Mahindra to unveil electric variant of Thar called Thar.e at 'Futurescape' event in South Africa on August 15th.
Mahindra and Mahindra recently provided a glimpse of an electric variant of the Thar, which will be named Thar.e. The company is set to unveil this concept version on August 15th at the 'Futurescape' event in Cape Town, South Africa. Alongside the Thar.e, Mahindra will also showcase a global tractor platform and a pick-up truck concept during the event.