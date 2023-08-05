Mahindra's 'Thar.e' electric concept teased! All you need to know about EV

As per HT Auto, given the Thar's off-roading nature and four-wheel drive capability, it would be logical for Mahindra to consider a dual-motor configuration for the electric version. This setup would involve one motor on the front axle and another on the rear, enhancing performance and traction. However, the ultimate enhancement would be a quad-motor setup, where each wheel receives its own electric motor. This arrangement would allow for precise torque and traction control during off-road adventures, making it an ideal addition to the electric Thar's capabilities.