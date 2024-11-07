Mahindra’s XEV 9e and BE 6e Electric SUVs set for debut in 2024-25: All we know so far

Mahindra and Mahindra plans to start selling its electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, in Q4 of the 2024-25 financial year. The vehicles will be showcased in Q3 FY25, amidst competition from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki in the EV market.

Updated7 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
The two models slated for launch are the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e.
The two models slated for launch are the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e. (Mahindra and Mahindra)

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that it will commence sales of its highly anticipated born electric vehicles (EVs) in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year (via HT Auto). 

As per the publication, this announcement was made during a recent press conference by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO of the Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra, who shared details about the company’s exciting new EV lineup.

Reportedly, the two models slated for launch are the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e. While both vehicles will be showcased in the third quarter of FY25, Mahindra has yet to confirm whether they will be launched simultaneously. The new electric vehicles will face stiff competition in the market, with Hyundai planning to debut its Creta EV around the same time, while Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara is set to enter production by spring 2025.

Jejurikar revealed that, despite the modest sales of the Mahindra XUV400 – the company’s only current electric vehicle – the focus will now shift to its upcoming models. The XUV400, which saw 1,800 units sold, will no longer be the company’s primary offering in the electric vehicle segment. Mahindra intends to direct its investment and resources towards the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with dedicated production lines set up at its Chakan plant for these models.

In his comments on India’s EV market, Jejurikar expressed confidence in the sector’s future growth. While EV adoption in Western countries has plateaued at around 15 per cent, India’s EV penetration remains just two per cent, indicating significant potential for expansion. "The right products will create huge opportunities," he said, hinting at Mahindra's optimism for its new electric range.

The Mahindra XEV 9e, previously known as the XUV.e9, has already been spotted undergoing testing, and spy images reveal several distinctive design elements. The EV features a coupe-style silhouette with a sloping roofline and a vertically oriented LED headlight design, which complements the vehicle’s sleek profile. Inside, the XEV 9e is expected to come with a futuristic three-screen layout, including a separate screen for the front passenger and a larger driver display behind the steering wheel. The EV will also be equipped with Mahindra’s AdrenoXconnect technology, first introduced in the XUV700.

Built on the new INGLO platform, the XEV 9e will feature a flat battery pack and support battery sizes ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. The vehicle is expected to offer a range of approximately 500 kilometres on a single charge and will be capable of fast charging at rates of up to 175 kW.

The Mahindra BE 6e, a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) and the first model to bear the BE badge, will follow a similar design ethos as the BE 05 concept showcased in 2022. Though the production model will differ from the concept, including smaller alloy wheels and functional rearview mirrors and wipers, it will retain the original's striking silhouette. While details on its specifications are scarce, the BE 6e will also be powered by the INGLO platform and is expected to offer a range of between 430 and 500 kilometres per charge. 

Positioned as a compact SUV, the BE 6e will compete with other electric vehicles such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
