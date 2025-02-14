Mahindra’s XEV 9e & BE 6 break records with ₹8,472 crore bookings on Day 1

Mahindra’s newly launched electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, have achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing bookings worth an unprecedented ₹8,472 crore (ex-showroom) on their debut day, reported Rushlane.

With a total of 30,179 orders recorded, the overwhelming response underscores the growing appetite for premium electric vehicles in India.

Reportedly, the booking figures are particularly significant, given that total electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at approximately 1 lakh units for the entirety of 2024. The demand has been almost evenly split, with the XEV 9e securing 56 per cent of bookings (over 16,900 units) and the BE 6 accounting for 44 per cent (13,279 units).

Notably, the XEV 9e has outperformed MG’s Windsor EV, which previously held the record for the highest Day 1 bookings with 15,000 units, the publication added.

A striking trend in bookings is that 73 per cent of customers have opted for the top-spec Pack Three variant, equipped with a 79-kWh battery pack. This suggests a strong preference for extended range and high-end features among buyers.

Phased Delivery Schedule Mahindra has planned a structured rollout for deliveries. The top-end variants of both the XEV 9e and BE 6, fitted with a 79-kWh battery pack, will be delivered from mid-March 2025. Meanwhile, Pack Three Select variants will be available from June, Pack Two models from July, and the base Pack One versions from August 2025. Customers can expect regular updates on their estimated delivery timelines within the next three weeks.

Best-in-Class Range & Performance Both SUVs boast class-leading range figures, with the BE 6 offering 556 km (59 kWh) and 682 km (79 kWh), while the XEV 9e delivers 542 km (59 kWh) and 656 km (79 kWh) as per ARAI certification. Mahindra assures a real-world driving range of over 500 km in urban conditions with air conditioning enabled.

Market Impact & Availability The extraordinary reception for Mahindra’s latest EVs signals a shifting consumer preference towards premium electric mobility solutions. The company’s Unlimit India vision aims to redefine the nation’s EV landscape, and these record-breaking bookings reaffirm its strong market presence.

