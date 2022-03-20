Major roadblocks for India's electric vehicle market

The EV industry is expected to develop at a robust CAGR of 43.13 percent from 2019 to 2030, according to Research and Markets' India Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Market Outlook 2030. Charging infrastructure installation is expected to expand at a CAGR of 42.38 percent. The cost of sustaining electric vehicles on the road will be at least half that of oil if the US does not engage in electric vehicle production, which requires the specialised fabrication of multiple microcontrollers, electric motors, and telematics hardware. This big issue stems from legacy investments in the internal combustion engine, as well as the fact that the bulk of component suppliers are still stuck in the past.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}