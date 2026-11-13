Mammootty buys Lexus ES 350h, Mohanlal adds Lexus LM 350h to car collection; Check price, features and more

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have recently splurged on new luxury Lexus cars. Adding to their car collections, Mohanlal opted for the flagship LM 350h luxury MPV. Mammootty, on the other hand, opted for the brand new ES 350h luxury sedan.

Mohanlal and Mammootty's new luxury cars While the Lexus ES 350h is a luxury hybrid sedan, the Lexus LM 350h falls in the premium MPV category that is among the most expensive vehicles in its segment in India.

Belonging to the same luxury brand, the two models come with different features and cater to different needs.

The ES 350h is known for its sedan comfort, hybrid setup and other features. The LM 350h is said to be designed around chauffeur-driven luxury, offering an array of premium features.

Lexus ES 350h: Price, features and specifications Mammootty's new Lexus ES 350h is the eighth-generation version of the luxury sedan, which was launched in India earlier this year. Prices start at ₹66.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-K platform and comes with a new exterior design. Inside, Lexus has focused on combining technology with premium materials and passenger comfort.

The cabin comes with a floating 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a stylish steering wheel with integrated controls, and soft-touch materials across the dashboard and doors. It also offers multi-colour ambient lighting. The sedan also gets a premium Mark Levinson audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and two wireless phone chargers.

Comfort features include heated and ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, a digital inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), rear window sunshades and a power-operated boot lid. The ES 350h also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adding to the overall safety.

Lexus ES 350h uses a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine. The powertrain produces 244 PS of maximum power and 270 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. It features a petrol engine with electric motor assistance, offering a hybrid set up and fuel efficiency.

Lexus LM 350h: Price, features and specifications Mohanlal chose the Lexus LM 350h, the Japanese manufacturer's flagship luxury MPV. The model is positioned above conventional premium MPVs. It is said to offer a more exclusive travel experience, particularly for rear-seat passengers.

The LM 350h is based on the same platform as the Toyota Vellfire, which is also sold in India. However, Lexus has given its MPV a distinctive exterior design. The highlight of the vehicle is its luxurious cabin.

LM gets a large front grille featuring hexagonal patterns, sleek LED headlamps, vertically stacked LED fog lamps on the bumper and LED daytime running lights. Its large glass area and a kink in the window line give it a profile similar to the Vellfire.

Other design elements include electrically operated sliding doors and a full-width LED tail lamp with Lexus branding and an LM 350h badge on the tailgate.

The MPV is available in four- and seven-seater layouts. It gets a partition between the front and rear passenger compartments, featuring a dimmable glass panel that can be raised or lowered depending on the mood.

The rear cabin is equipped with airline-style reclining seats, a large 48-inch television, fold-out tables, heated armrests and ottomans. The entertainment system includes a 23-speaker premium audio setup.

Other features include a wireless phone charger, a refrigerator, rear glove boxes, a digital rear-view mirror and even an umbrella holder.