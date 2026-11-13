Mammootty buys Lexus ES 350h, Mohanlal adds Lexus LM 350h to car collection; Check price, features and more

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have recently splurged on new luxury Lexus cars. Adding to their car collections, Mohanlal opted for the flagship LM 350h luxury MPV. Mammootty, on the other hand, opted for the brand new ES 350h luxury sedan.

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Mohanlal and Mammootty's new luxury cars While the Lexus ES 350h is a luxury hybrid sedan, the Lexus LM 350h falls in the premium MPV category that is among the most expensive vehicles in its segment in India.

Belonging to the same luxury brand, the two models come with different features and cater to different needs.

The ES 350h is known for its sedan comfort, hybrid setup and other features. The LM 350h is said to be designed around chauffeur-driven luxury, offering an array of premium features.

Lexus ES 350h: Price, features and specifications Mammootty's new Lexus ES 350h is the eighth-generation version of the luxury sedan, which was launched in India earlier this year. Prices start at ₹66.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The sedan is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-K platform and comes with a new exterior design. Inside, Lexus has focused on combining technology with premium materials and passenger comfort.

The cabin comes with a floating 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a stylish steering wheel with integrated controls, and soft-touch materials across the dashboard and doors. It also offers multi-colour ambient lighting. The sedan also gets a premium Mark Levinson audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and two wireless phone chargers.

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Comfort features include heated and ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, a digital inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), rear window sunshades and a power-operated boot lid. The ES 350h also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adding to the overall safety.

Lexus ES 350h uses a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine. The powertrain produces 244 PS of maximum power and 270 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. It features a petrol engine with electric motor assistance, offering a hybrid set up and fuel efficiency.

Lexus LM 350h: Price, features and specifications Mohanlal chose the Lexus LM 350h, the Japanese manufacturer's flagship luxury MPV. The model is positioned above conventional premium MPVs. It is said to offer a more exclusive travel experience, particularly for rear-seat passengers.

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The LM 350h is based on the same platform as the Toyota Vellfire, which is also sold in India. However, Lexus has given its MPV a distinctive exterior design. The highlight of the vehicle is its luxurious cabin.

LM gets a large front grille featuring hexagonal patterns, sleek LED headlamps, vertically stacked LED fog lamps on the bumper and LED daytime running lights. Its large glass area and a kink in the window line give it a profile similar to the Vellfire.

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Other design elements include electrically operated sliding doors and a full-width LED tail lamp with Lexus branding and an LM 350h badge on the tailgate.

The MPV is available in four- and seven-seater layouts. It gets a partition between the front and rear passenger compartments, featuring a dimmable glass panel that can be raised or lowered depending on the mood.

The rear cabin is equipped with airline-style reclining seats, a large 48-inch television, fold-out tables, heated armrests and ottomans. The entertainment system includes a 23-speaker premium audio setup.

Other features include a wireless phone charger, a refrigerator, rear glove boxes, a digital rear-view mirror and even an umbrella holder.

Additionally, LM 350h also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with other convenience and comfort features.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.