Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mandatory front seat airbags rule: FADA says 'manufacturers should absorb cost increase'
(FILES) In this file photo the General Motors Flint Assembly plant is viewed on May 18, 2020 in Flint, Michigan, producing Heavy-Duty Chevrolet and GMC Sierra Crew and Regular Cab Trucks. - US auto safety authorities said on November 23, 2020 that they had ordered General Motors to recall nearly six million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles that contain Takata airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rejected a four-year old appeal from GM and concluded the automaker "has not met its burden of establishing that the defect is inconsequential to motor vehicle safety," according to an agency statement. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Mandatory front seat airbags rule: FADA says 'manufacturers should absorb cost increase'

2 min read . 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Union road transport and highways ministry proposed to make it mandatory for automakers to provide an airbag for the front passenger, over and above the existing airbag for the driver of passenger vehicles

The Central Government's proposal to make airbags mandatory for front passengers on new vehicle models manufactured from 1 April will lead to an increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has said.

The Central Government's proposal to make airbags mandatory for front passengers on new vehicle models manufactured from 1 April will lead to an increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has said.

According to a draft notification issued by the Union road transport and highways ministry on Tuesday, the MoRTH proposed to make it mandatory for automakers to provide an airbag for the front passenger, over and above the existing airbag for the driver of passenger vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a draft notification issued by the Union road transport and highways ministry on Tuesday, the MoRTH proposed to make it mandatory for automakers to provide an airbag for the front passenger, over and above the existing airbag for the driver of passenger vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

Stakeholders can offer their comments on the government proposal over the next month.

The ministry has proposed 1 April, 2021 as the date for implementation of the move for new models, while it has set a deadline of 1 June, 2021, for existing models.

"FADA welcomes MoRTH's intention for mandating dual front airbags. This is a much-needed safety norm which India should adopt and be at par with global standards," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.

Gulati, however, added that while the government's vision to make driving safer for its citizens is appreciated, it will definitely increase the price of vehicles.

The implementation of BS-VI emission norms led to a big price increase, and this will also come with a price increase, he added.

"We hope OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) should absorb the major cost of input due to the second airbag as it will impact the sales in short-term which will be bad for the industry, which is able to show growth on MoM (month-on-month) basis, but still lags in YoY (year-on-year) basis after COVID hit us hard," Gulati said.

MoRTH stated that the step for mandatory front passenger airbag is aimed at improving passenger safety in case of accidents.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.