With rumours of a possible “change" in Manipur leadership months into the ethnic clashes that tore through the state, Chief Minister Biren Singh said some of his party’s MLAs have rubbish talked about his resignation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chief minister admitted that some of his party MLAs, and its allies were in Delhi, but their visit have no connection with his term in office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports that a section of MLAs, from the BJP and its allies, Naga People's Front (NPF), National People's Party (NPP) and JDU, pushing for Biren Singh to resign, have been doing the rounds.

In addition, there have been several efforts to convince the BJP to replace Biren Singh since he assumed power in 2017, sources told NDTV.

The efforts had steamed up following the violent ethnic clashes that plagued Manipur since May 2023, but have not yielded any significant result till date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only change? BJP lost both of Manipur’s seats to the Congress in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

‘Nothing to do with a resignation’ On Friday, Biren Singh said there had been a meeting with NDA allies, and it was decided that a memorandum for lasting peace in Manipur would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 35 MLAs were present when the memorandum was signed. he said, the MLAs had entrusted him with the job of securing an appointment with Modi: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“But since the Parliament is on and things are so hectic, I thought why should I disturb? When the meeting happens, I will also go. But some people have gone ahead. This has nothing to do with a resignation," said Biren Singh.

The chief minister further expressed his gratitude to Modi,as Manipur had been put on the list of priorities during the first 100 days of the new NDA term.

Manipur after ‘abki baar 400 paar’ The Manipur miasma has been raised again by the opposition after it gained its voice by stopping the BJP short of its landmark campaign of ‘abki baar 400 paar’( The BJP had expected to cross 400 this time) Currently, the INDIA alliance has 232 members in the Lok Sabha and the BJP has 240, with allies making up the rest of the NDA's 293. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biren Singh Nearly Resigned In June 2023, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh had almost resigned, when the violent clashes reached its peak. Biren Singh had turned back from the governor’s house with his resignation, as several women had formed a human chain as a symbol of support outside his residence in Imphal, a minister claimed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!