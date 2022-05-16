EVRE has today set-up the first dedicated EV charging station within a residential society in East Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia inaugurated the EVRE Infinity EV Charger at Nagarjuna Apartments at Mayur Kunj.

Listing the initiatives by the Delhi Government to develop the EV ecosystem, Sisodia shared, “We have set a target for ourselves that 10% of all new vehicles purchased should be electric vehicles. However, we have surpassed the target, and 12% of the vehicles purchased in 2022 are electric vehicles".

He further shared, “The petrol prices have crossed the ₹100 mark; on the contrary, electric vehicles offer multiple pollution-mitigating advantages." Congratulating EVRE and Nagarjuna Apartments for the first dedicated EV charging station for a residential society in East Delhi, he said, “The is a great initiative by Nagarjuna Apartments. The first charging station by EVRE will encourage others to buy electric vehicles that will encourage further charging infrastructure."

Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, “We thank Hon’bly Dy. CM Shri Manish Sisodia ji to grace us with his presence today, as it further motivates us to work towards the Delhi government’s mission of making the city an EV hub. We at EVRE are working extensively towards resolving an issue being faced by residents for charging their electric vehicles, and are creating smart, integrated chargers, to meet the burgeoning demand of EVs across cities. EVRE is working towards enabling EV-ready communities and cities with sustainable electric vehicle charging infrastructure that are not only convenient but prompt consumers to make the switch with ease."