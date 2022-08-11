Many opportunities to pick up inflation-hit suppliers: Vivek Chaand Sehgal

Actually, the trend is quite different. It is onshoring rather than offshoring. We are probably much better off than our peers because we are in 41 countries, and with the kind of logistics disaster that has happened in the past six-eight months. We are much better off because we are sourcing in the country where the demand is, and more and more people will go in that direction. So I don’t think the low-cost thing played out to a huge advantage. In fact, with the war going on in Europe, many companies faced a lot of problems because many had wiring harness companies based there, and then suddenly, they had to move out from there. So I think the world is constantly changing. And I think the best way is to have multiple channels open for the industry. And that’s what we are doing. That’s the way we are thinking about the future in the next three-four years.