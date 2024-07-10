‘Many states’ decisions to encourage clean transportation about to be implemented’
Maruti chairman Bhargava highlights the current market conditions in the automotive industry, mentioning increased discounts due to inventory pressure and the importance of competition and efficiency in managing margin pressure and pricing strategies.
New Delhi: Numerous states are on the verge of implementing decisions to encourage clean transportation, a move that aligns with broader national objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower oil imports, R.C. Bhargava, chairman of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said in an interview to Mint. Bhargava said incentivizing EVs is good, but only incentivizing EVs alone will slow down our “national carbon reduction goals".