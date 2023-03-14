Car manufacturers are offering some of the best deals this month in March 2023, ahead of the implementation of BSVI stage 2 emission standards. These lucrative deals are worth considering if you're in the market for a new car. Here are some of the top deals available on cars this month.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Select variants of the Citroen C5 Aircross are being offered with the highest benefits of up to Rs. 3 lakh on leftover MY2022 stock. This is a great opportunity to avail significant savings on the purchase of the vehicle.

Jeep Compass

If you're in the market for a Jeep, you'll be happy to know that select trims of the Jeep Meridian are currently available with discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, while the five-seater Jeep Compass is being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen is currently offering some great deals on its 2022 MY stock of the Tiguan. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 1.85 lakh along with other offers when purchasing this vehicle. Meanwhile, the larger Tiguan sibling is being sold with a Rs. 1.5 lakh offer.

MG Astor

If you're interested in purchasing the MG Astor, you'll be pleased to know that significant savings are currently available. Customers in India can save up to Rs. 1.5 lakh when buying this vehicle.

Honda City

For those interested in the pre-facelifted version of the Honda City, there's some good news. Customers can take advantage of discounts of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh when purchasing this vehicle. However, it's worth noting that Honda recently introduced an updated version of the City, complete with mild exterior changes and two new variants. This new model is available with a choice of two engines, a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol or a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

Skoda Kushaq

If you're in the market for a midsize SUV, the Skoda Kushaq is currently being sold with discounts of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh for select variants on MY2022 leftover stock. Meanwhile, the Slavia midsize sedan is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the domestic market.

Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Alcazar

The VW Virtus is currently being offered with discounts of Rs. 1.13 lakh. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Alcazar, which is equipped with a 2.0L petrol engine, is almost sold out across the country. However, depending on the availability of old stock, customers may be able to save up to Rs. 1.25 lakh at the dealer level. It's worth noting that the 2.0L engine has been replaced by a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission.

Hyundai Verna

As the new generation Hyundai Verna is set to launch on March 21, the outgoing model is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Mahindra Thar and Nissan Magnite

Customers looking for a new Mahindra Thar petrol AT or Nissan Magnite will be pleased to know that both vehicles are currently being offered with benefits. The Mahindra Thar petrol AT comes with benefits of Rs. 1 lakh, while the Nissan Magnite is available with benefits of Rs. 82,000.