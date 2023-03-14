March 2023 deals: Up to Rs. 3 lakh discount on top rated cars

The VW Virtus is currently being offered with discounts of Rs. 1.13 lakh. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Alcazar, which is equipped with a 2.0L petrol engine, is almost sold out across the country. However, depending on the availability of old stock, customers may be able to save up to Rs. 1.25 lakh at the dealer level. It's worth noting that the 2.0L engine has been replaced by a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission.

