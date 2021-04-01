Tata Motors domestic sales for the month of March 2021 came at 66,609 units as compared to 11,012 units in March 2020. The company sold a total of 36,955 units of domestic commercial vehicle (CV) as against 5,336 units in the same month last year.

“M&HCVs and ILCVs continued to lead the recovery growing by 48% and 34% respectively over the previous quarter on back of improved consumer sentiments, firming freight rates and higher infrastructure demand including road construction and mining.’’, said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) sales stood at 11,030 units in March 2021 from 1,601 units in the same month last year.

''International business grew by 19% over Q3 FY21 and 25% over Q4 FY20, as the key markets started returning to normalcy. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components. We are also reviewing our business continuity plans in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.", Wagh said in the statement.

As far as the passenger vehicle (PV) sales is concerned, the auto company sold a total of 29,654 units during the month under review. It had sold 5,676 units in the same month last year.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The PV industry witnessed a strong growth in Q4FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand.’’

Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 2021 and Q4FY21. ''In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. The company’s ‘New Forever’ product range, including the new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market.'' he said.

The company also registered its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 21 and Q4FY21. Nexon EV, the highest sold EV in the country, crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in January 2020, Chandra added.

