Automobile company Maruti Suzuki has announced offers for its car buyers for the month of March 2023. The company is giving up to ₹54,000 discount on a range of its vehicles that include Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The discount is available in the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits. Buyers can avail these offers at authorized dealerships across the country.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The manual variants of the entry-level hatchback of the Nexa line-up is available with discounts of up to ₹54,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹35,000, an exchange benefit of ₹15,000 and ₹4,000 corporate benefits.

Coming to the automatic variant of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, buyers can get a discount of ₹34,000. This will be available in the form of exchange offer and cash discount worth ₹15,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In the month of March, the manual variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno are available with benefits of up to ₹35,000. The vehicle gets powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is said to offer 90 hp power. The car’s engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT/AMT unit.

It is noteworthy to state here that there is no discount on the CNG and automatic variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Only petrol and diesel variants are available with discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The five-seater sedan car is selling with a discount of up to ₹28,000 on both manual and automatic variants. Breaking down the offer, there is an exchange discount of ₹25,000 and a corporate discount worth ₹3,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

In other news, if you are planning to buy Maruti Suzuki XL6, then you may have to wait up to 18 weeks for the CNG variant. According to a report by CarWale, other variants of the MPV have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks across the country.