March offer on Maruti cars: Get up to 54,000 off on Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz

Automobile company Maruti Suzuki has announced offers for its car buyers for the month of March 2023. The company is giving up to ₹54,000 discount on a range of its vehicles that include Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The discount is available in the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits. Buyers can avail these offers at authorized dealerships across the country.

