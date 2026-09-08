Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price, mileage, engine — which hatchback packs more features

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in India earlier this month, introducing a new petrol engine, updated features and enhanced safety technology. The hatchback now offers Level 2 ADAS, along with added luxuries such as a cooled wireless charger and ventilated front seats.
The Tata Altroz remains a key player in the segment, available in petrol, CNG and diesel variants. Here is a comparison of the two hatchbacks across price, dimensions, engines, features and safety equipment.
Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price
The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be priced from ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first-rate cost and will only be offered for a limited time. Tata Altroz is available from ₹6.30 lakh to up to ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Dimensions and boot space
The Baleno facelift has a length of 3,990mm, a width of 1,745mm and a height of 1,500mm. It has a 2,520 mm wheelbase and a 318-litre boot.
The Altroz is also 3,990 mm long but is 1,755mm wide and 1,523mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2501 mm. The Tata hatchback has a boot space of 345 litres and a ground clearance of 165 mm.
Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Engine and gearbox options
The Baleno facelift gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine. Equipped with 83 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The five-speed manual and five-speed AMT are the transmission options. The CNG version is also available factory-fitted.
The Altroz comes in three different powertrain variants. The petrol model produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm, whereas the iCNG version produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine delivers 90 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Features on offer
The Baleno facelift is equipped with ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger equipped with cooling, a Clarion sound system and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a head-up display and a USB charging port.
The Altroz comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. It also features a wireless smartphone connection, a voice-activated electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control and rear AC vents.
Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Safety features
The Baleno facelift brings a major safety update. It's standard, fitted with a 360-degree camera, TPMS, six airbags and Level 2 ADAS.
The Altroz also comes standard with six airbags. It is fitted with a 360-degree camera, E.S.P., ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.