Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price, mileage, engine — which hatchback packs more features

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in India earlier this month, introducing a new petrol engine, updated features and enhanced safety technology. The hatchback now offers Level 2 ADAS, along with added luxuries such as a cooled wireless charger and ventilated front seats.

The Tata Altroz remains a key player in the segment, available in petrol, CNG and diesel variants. Here is a comparison of the two hatchbacks across price, dimensions, engines, features and safety equipment.

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Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be priced from ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first-rate cost and will only be offered for a limited time. Tata Altroz is available from ₹6.30 lakh to up to ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift.

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Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Dimensions and boot space The Baleno facelift has a length of 3,990mm, a width of 1,745mm and a height of 1,500mm. It has a 2,520 mm wheelbase and a 318-litre boot.

The Altroz is also 3,990 mm long but is 1,755mm wide and 1,523mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2501 mm. The Tata hatchback has a boot space of 345 litres and a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Engine and gearbox options The Baleno facelift gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine. Equipped with 83 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The five-speed manual and five-speed AMT are the transmission options. The CNG version is also available factory-fitted.

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TATA Altroz's granite black interior theme.

The Altroz comes in three different powertrain variants. The petrol model produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm, whereas the iCNG version produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine delivers 90 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

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Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Features on offer The Baleno facelift is equipped with ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger equipped with cooling, a Clarion sound system and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a head-up display and a USB charging port.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno enigmatic teal green.

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The Altroz comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. It also features a wireless smartphone connection, a voice-activated electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control and rear AC vents.

Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Safety features The Baleno facelift brings a major safety update. It's standard, fitted with a 360-degree camera, TPMS, six airbags and Level 2 ADAS.

The Altroz also comes standard with six airbags. It is fitted with a 360-degree camera, E.S.P., ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.