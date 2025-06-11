Maruti Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP; Dzire achieves full 5-star rating

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has secured a commendable four-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child safety in the latest round of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, this marks a significant development for the premium hatchback, which was tested in two configurations—one equipped with six airbags and the other with two.

According to the publication, the version featuring six airbags earned 26.52 out of 32 points for adult occupant safety, slightly higher than the 24.04 points achieved by the two-airbag variant. Interestingly, both models recorded identical scores of 34.81 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

During the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both Baleno variants managed 11.54 out of 16 points. However, the results differed in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The six-airbag model scored 12.50 out of 16, while the two-airbag version performed better in this category, scoring 14.99 out of 16.

Notably, the Baleno tested under Bharat NCAP came equipped with a host of safety features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Additional safety technologies include a 360-degree parking camera, automatic inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), speed-sensitive door locking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors with camera, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and a high-speed warning alert.

In the same testing round, Maruti Suzuki’s latest-generation Dzire sedan emerged as a standout performer, earning a five-star safety rating for both adult and child protection. The subcompact sedan scored 29.46 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 41.57 out of 49 for child safety, making it the first Maruti sedan to secure a full five-star Bharat NCAP rating.