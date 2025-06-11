Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP; Dzire achieves full 5-star rating

Maruti Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP; Dzire achieves full 5-star rating

Livemint

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno received a four-star rating for adult safety and three stars for child safety in Bharat NCAP tests. The six-airbag variant scored better for adults, while both variants were equal in child protection. The latest Dzire sedan achieved a five-star rating for both categories.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has secured a commendable four-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child safety in the latest round of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has secured a commendable four-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child safety in the latest round of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, this marks a significant development for the premium hatchback, which was tested in two configurations—one equipped with six airbags and the other with two.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

₹ 6.8 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.7 - 9.92 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.84 - 10.19 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki XL5

₹ 5 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.71 - 14.87 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

According to the publication, the version featuring six airbags earned 26.52 out of 32 points for adult occupant safety, slightly higher than the 24.04 points achieved by the two-airbag variant. Interestingly, both models recorded identical scores of 34.81 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

During the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both Baleno variants managed 11.54 out of 16 points. However, the results differed in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The six-airbag model scored 12.50 out of 16, while the two-airbag version performed better in this category, scoring 14.99 out of 16.

Notably, the Baleno tested under Bharat NCAP came equipped with a host of safety features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Additional safety technologies include a 360-degree parking camera, automatic inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), speed-sensitive door locking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors with camera, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and a high-speed warning alert.

In the same testing round, Maruti Suzuki’s latest-generation Dzire sedan emerged as a standout performer, earning a five-star safety rating for both adult and child protection. The subcompact sedan scored 29.46 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 41.57 out of 49 for child safety, making it the first Maruti sedan to secure a full five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

The Dzire also excelled in individual crash test categories, securing 14.17 out of 16 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 15.29 out of 16 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. It notched up a dynamic score of 23.57 out of a possible 24 and achieved a full 12.00 out of 12.00 in Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. For vehicle safety assist features, it received 6.00 out of 13.00.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.