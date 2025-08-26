Maruti begins electric Vitara production, takes exports-first route to EV growth

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday started the production of its electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) e-Vitara for exports to 100 countries from its Gujarat factory, marking the beginning of its EV push that contrasts with strategies of its domestic rivals.

Advertisement

While Tata and Mahindra began their EV journey by first boosting sales in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki is producing these cars majorly for exports, with its Japanese parent looking to test its mettle in the global EV market. The company aims to sell 70,000 units of its flagship electric vehicle in FY26, with a majority of sales coming from international markets.

This country's largest and oldest carmaker is looking to recreate its recent success in exports, with international sales rising 17% in FY25, buoyed by products like Fronx and Jimny.

However, the small car giant has seen its market share slip by nearly 9% in the domestic market over the last five financial years, and growth has got hard to come by, prompting the company to focus on exports. In FY25, Maruti’s sales in India grew just by 3% to 1.9 million cars.

Advertisement

“We chose this facility to manufacture the e VITARA, our first BEV (battery electric vehicle), and make it a global production hub for this model. We will export this 'Made-in-India BEV' to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe,” Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said in his address at the line-off ceremony of the cars that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Suzuki will invest over ₹70,000 crore in India, over the next 5 to 6 years,” Suzuki said as the firm looks to increase its exports from the country.

Maruti's plant in Gujarat will act as Suzuki's EV production hub, rolling out the global corporation's first electric car.

All top car companies in India, except Maruti Suzuki, have started selling their electric models in the country. Electric car sales crossed the 100,000-mark in FY25. But Maruti is keener on exports as its leadership expects better growth.

Advertisement

With e-Vitara being Suzuki’s first electric car, experts suggest that the company wanted to test its position in multiple markets to sense demand for the car. Recently, commentary from multiple original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the world suggested that the pace of EV adoption has slowed down, particularly in developed markets.

Also Read | Pricey SUVs help small-car king Maruti Suzuki battle domestic blues

Some analysts termed Maruti's move to focus on exports as strategic, as the company still looks to build EV infrastructure.

“Investments in charging infrastructure, supply-chain resilience, and consumer education will be key. If these levers are pulled successfully, Maruti may not only capture export volumes but also navigate the anticipated rough patch in automotive demand,” Shridhar Kallani, research analyst—auto, at Axis Securities, said.

Sales of new electric vehicles in the European Union fell by 5.9% in 2024. Year-on-year growth in electric vehicle sales decelerated to 10% in the United States in 2024, compared with 40% in 2023.

Advertisement

Subhabrata Sengupta, partner at Avalon Consulting, said that Suzuki won't ingore the Indian market, but will likely prioritize global markets first, given the opportunities in the affordable EV segment.

“Indian OEMs also want to export their EVs. If we look at the affordable EV segment, the pressure is not that much. BYD is growing fast in Europe. Interestingly, e-Vitara will be pitched against BYD’s Dolphin. Suzuki probably wants to test its products against the Chinese-made EVs,” he said.

In the latest earnings call on 31 July, Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer-corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki, claimed that the appetite for its products in Europe and Japan is quite high.

“Europe today has about 12% EV penetration, but the appetite is high. Japan has a lower penetration. But yes, we are confident of that market, because our parent comes from that market. If we can go by their assessment of the past two models, which are the Fronx and the Jimny, the experience has been positive,” Bharti said during the call.

Advertisement

“I can also tell you that this export will be fairly diversified. We have about 100 countries of the world, so we have a sense of confidence on the sales.”

Competition in the EV markets is expected to be tough globally, with Chinese players maintaining the lead for now. In the domestic market, carmakers led by Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India have all rapidly expanded their presence in the electric space.

Although the contours of its global strategy is becoming increasingly clear, Maruti has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to plans to ramp up sales in the Indian market, which is the largest for the Japanese Suzuki Motor corporation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pricey SUVs help small-car king Maruti Suzuki battle domestic blues

In recent months, several members from Maruti’s leadership team repeatedly mentioned that electric vehicle infrastructure is still not ready for widespread adoption of EVs.

“The share of electric cars in total sales of passenger vehicles increased to 4.5% (in July) from about 2.5% last year. But the base is still small. Customers are mostly buying EVs as second or third cars,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, said earlier this month during a press interaction.

Banerjee attributed the weak adoption to the lack of adequate public charging infrastructure, triggering range anxiety for consumers.

Earlier this year, Maruti chairman RC Bhargava also shared a bearish outlook for the electric vehicle market in India, suggesting that these cars are not affordable enough for Indian consumers yet.

Advertisement

“Until the number of people who can buy cars increases substantially, there will not be much growth in any kind of cars,” Bhargava warned during the January-March period earnings call on 25 April.