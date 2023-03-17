Maruti Brezza CNG debuts in India. Check price, features and more

Maruti Brezza CNG debuts in India. Check price, features and more2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- The automaker has stated in an official press release that the Brezza CNG delivers a mileage of approximately 25.51 kilometers per kilo of fuel. The CNG kit is available in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Dual Tone.
Maruti has launched the Brezza CNG in the Indian car market, with prices starting at ₹9.14 lakh for the LXi base variant and going up to ₹12.05 lakh for the ZXi Dual Tone variant. With this launch, the Brezza becomes the first sub-compact SUV in the Indian market to offer CNG technology, highlighting Maruti's focus on alternative fuel options.
