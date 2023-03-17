Maruti Brezza CNG debuts in India. Check price, features and more

Maruti has launched the Brezza CNG in the Indian car market, with prices starting at ₹9.14 lakh for the LXi base variant and going up to ₹12.05 lakh for the ZXi Dual Tone variant. With this launch, the Brezza becomes the first sub-compact SUV in the Indian market to offer CNG technology, highlighting Maruti's focus on alternative fuel options.

The automaker has stated in an official press release that the Brezza CNG delivers a mileage of approximately 25.51 kilometers per kilo of fuel. The CNG kit is available in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Dual Tone. The higher variants of the Brezza will still offer features such as an electronic sunroof, cruise control, a SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Keyless Push Start, among other amenities.

Launched last year, the updated Brezza has been highly successful in the fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV market. It features a completely new exterior design language and numerous added and updated features. Under the hood, it boasts an upgraded 1.5L dual jet, dual VVT engine capable of producing 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the Brezza generates a maximum torque of 121.5 Nm and a power output of approximately 87 bhp. The Brezza is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, though the CNG version will only be offered with a manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki's lineup now includes 14 models equipped with CNG kits, with the launch of the Brezza CNG. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed confidence that the techy and hot Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. He also noted that the CNG technology is gaining wider acceptance among buyers, with S-CNG models accounting for 24 percent of overall sales in Maruti Suzuki Arena.

The Ertiga and WagonR, both popular models, have CNG sales accounting for as much as 57 percent and 41 percent of total model sales, respectively, according to Srivastava.