Maruti Brezza CNG debuts in India. Check price, features and more

Launched last year, the updated Brezza has been highly successful in the fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV market. It features a completely new exterior design language and numerous added and updated features. Under the hood, it boasts an upgraded 1.5L dual jet, dual VVT engine capable of producing 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the Brezza generates a maximum torque of 121.5 Nm and a power output of approximately 87 bhp. The Brezza is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, though the CNG version will only be offered with a manual gearbox.

