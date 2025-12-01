Maruti Dzire to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 most affordable Bharat NCAP 5-star rated cars

Gone are the days when safety was not the primary focus of car buyers. The modern car buyers in India have been increasingly focusing on safety features and safety rating of the passenger vehicles while buying a new model. Driven by this evolution, the automakers have been focusing on increased number of safety features in their cars to grab attention of larger number of consumers. The Indian government introduced the Bharat NCAP in line with the Global NCAP, which tests the passenger vehicles to rate their safety quotient.

Since the introduction of Bharat NCAP, several cars from different manufacturers have been tested by the BNCAP authority. Many of these cars are position in the sub- ₹10 lakh segment, which made safe cars affordable for consumers.

Model Starting price (ex-showroom) Bharat NCAP rating AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) score COP (Child Occupant Protection) score Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.26 lakh 5-star 29.46 / 32 41.57 / 49 Tata Altroz ₹ 6.30 lakh 5-star 29.65 / 32 44.90 / 49 Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.28 lakh 5-star 29.36 / 32 43.00 / 49 Honda Amaze ₹ 7.41 lakh 5-star 28.33 / 32 40.81 / 49 Skoda Kylaq ₹ 7.55 lakh 5-star 30.88 / 32 45.00 / 49

If you are looking for a car priced under ₹10 lakh, that has five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, here are your five best options.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its latest generational avatar not only came with a host of design and feature upgrades, but also ramped up the safety quotient. The sub-compact sedan, priced from ₹6.26 lakh (ex-showroom), scored an AOP score of 29.46/32 and a COP score of 41.57/49, securing a full five-star Bharat NCAP rating. It gets safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and reminders for all seatbelts.

Tata Altroz Priced from ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Altroz premium hatchback set a benchmark for hatchback safety. The new Altroz is built on Tata Motors’ ALFA architecture and comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, and three-point seatbelts for all seats. The Altroz scored 29.65/32 in AOP and 44.90/49 in COP, securing a five-star overall safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra , alongside Tata Motors has set a new benchmark of automotive safety. The most affordable Mahindra SUV, XUV 3XO too comes with a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The SUV scored an AOP of 29.36/32 and a COP of 43.00/49, earning its five-star badge from Bharat NCAP. It gets six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, and a 360-degree camera (in higher variants).

Honda Amaze The Amaze is the second sedan tested by Bharat NCAP; after the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Also, it scored five-star just like its rival. The latest generation Honda Amaze received 28.33/32 points in AOP and 40.81/49 points in COP. It gets safety features like six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ESC and seat belt reminders as standard.