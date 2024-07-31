Explore
Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber underperform in Global NCAP safety assessments. Check ratings for MPVs

Livemint

Global NCAP's latest crash tests revealed poor safety performances for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber, both made in India and sold in Africa. The Ertiga received a one-star rating, while the Triber earned two stars, highlighting the need for safety improvements.

The Renault Triber achieved a two-star overall safety rating, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed only a one-star rating during the GNCAP tests.Premium
The Renault Triber achieved a two-star overall safety rating, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed only a one-star rating during the GNCAP tests.

Global NCAP recently conducted its latest round of crash tests under the Safer Cars for Africa initiative, and the results for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber were underwhelming, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, both MPVs, manufactured in India and marketed in Africa, displayed disappointing safety performances. The Renault Triber achieved a two-star overall safety rating, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed only a one-star rating.

Reportedly, the crash test results for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga were particularly concerning. The vehicle was identified as having an unstable structure, with Global NCAP highlighting the instability of the footwell area, which poses a risk of lower leg injuries to the driver. 

Despite good ratings for head, neck, and chest protection for adult occupants, the Ertiga fell short in other areas. The tested model comes with two frontal airbags as standard but lacks side airbags, even as an optional feature. Child safety performance was also poor, contributing to the one-star rating.

The Ertiga is a significant model for Maruti Suzuki, being the best-selling MPV in India and one of the company's top sellers overall. To recall, the previous generation of the Ertiga earned a three-star rating in Global NCAP’s earlier crash tests in 2019 under the old assessment regime.

Renault's Triber, the most affordable MPV in the Indian market and also exported globally, received a mixed evaluation. Although the vehicle ensured good protection for the head and neck of both the driver and passenger, it demonstrated weak chest protection for the driver in both frontal and side collisions, adds the report.

Moreover, the child occupant safety was also concerning, as the lack of ISOFIX anchorages resulted in inadequate protection for the head, neck, and chest during accidents.

Overall, the latest crash test results from Global NCAP highlight the need for further improvements in vehicle safety standards for both the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber, especially given their popularity and widespread use.

 

Published: 31 Jul 2024, 07:54 PM IST
