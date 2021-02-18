Maruti evaluating options to launch Jimny SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is weighing options to launch its off-roader Jimny in India, said an official. "We are currently evaluating whether the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India," MSI executive director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in an investor call. The country's largest carmaker had commenced exporting the model from India last month.

The three-door, four-wheel drive, all-terrain vehicle, Jimny is being exported to Latin America, the Middle East and African markets from India as the company's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation looks to make the country a global production hub for the model.

The company had stated that there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model and Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.





