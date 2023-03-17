Maruti Fronx and Jimny 5-Door reach Nexa dealerships. What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce two new models in the near future: the Fronx compact crossover and the Jimny 5-door lifestyle SUV. The Fronx is scheduled to be released in April, while the Jimny is expected to hit the roads in the last weeks of May 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact crossover and Jimny 5-door lifestyle SUV have already reached Nexa dealerships in preparation for their upcoming launch. It is worth noting that the display of the Jimny 5-door SUV will be rolled out in phases.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Fronx compact crossover has already received more than 10,000 bookings ahead of its market launch. Priced from around ₹8 lakh, it will compete against other compact crossovers like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. The Fronx, based on the Baleno hatchback, will be offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.2-liter Dualjet and a 1.0-liter turbo. The Dualjet engine will be available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, and it delivers a claimed power output of 90PS and torque of 113Nm.

The Maruti Fronx's 1.0L turbo petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. It will generate a maximum power of 100PS and 148Nm of torque. In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Fronx with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys audio system, cruise control, a HUD, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESP, ABS with EBD, and hill hold assist. The compact crossover has already received over 10,000 bookings, and its prices are expected to start from ₹8 lakh. It will compete against the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Maruti Jimny 5-Door

The Jimny is scheduled to commence production from April 2023. Maruti Suzuki has already received over 18,000 bookings for the SUV, with the top-end Alpha variant being in high demand. The Alpha variant is loaded with features, including a 9.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless start, fog lamps, LED headlamps with washers, auto headlamps, body-coloured door handles, and alloy wheels.

The upcoming Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV is equipped with a 1.5L K15B petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology, capable of delivering a claimed power output of 105bhp and 134Nm of torque. The SUV will be available with two transmission options - a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic.