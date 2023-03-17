Maruti Fronx and Jimny 5-Door reach Nexa dealerships. What we know so far

Maruti Fronx and Jimny 5-Door reach Nexa dealerships. What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- The Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact crossover and Jimny 5-door lifestyle SUV have already reached Nexa dealerships in preparation for their upcoming launch. It is worth noting that the display of the Jimny 5-door SUV will be rolled out in phases.
Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce two new models in the near future: the Fronx compact crossover and the Jimny 5-door lifestyle SUV. The Fronx is scheduled to be released in April, while the Jimny is expected to hit the roads in the last weeks of May 2023.
