Maruti Fronx and Jimny 5-Door reach Nexa dealerships. What we know so far

The Maruti Fronx's 1.0L turbo petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. It will generate a maximum power of 100PS and 148Nm of torque. In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Fronx with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys audio system, cruise control, a HUD, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESP, ABS with EBD, and hill hold assist. The compact crossover has already received over 10,000 bookings, and its prices are expected to start from ₹8 lakh. It will compete against the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.