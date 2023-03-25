Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will soon launch the new Fronx and Jimny vehicles in the country soon. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact crossover, while the Jimny is a 5-door lifestyle SUV. The duo were first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. Both these vehicles have reportedly reached Nexa dealerships already.auto

Bookings of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny are already up. The vehicles have garnered more than 30,000 bookings so far.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is likely to be priced around ₹8 lakh. It will compete against other compact crossovers from rivals like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. The Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback. It will be offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre Dualjet engine and a 1.0-liter turbo engine.

The Dualjet engine will be available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, and it delivers a claimed power output of 90PS and torque of 113Nm. While the Maruti Fronx's 1.0L turbo petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. It will generate a maximum power of 100PS and 148Nm of torque.

Talking about the Maruti Suzuki five-door Jimny, the SUV is built on the four essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).

The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny comes with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". Safety features include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

The top-end model of the SUV is dubbed as Alpha. It comes loaded with features, including a 9.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless start, fog lamps, LED headlamps with washers, auto headlamps, body-coloured door handles, and alloy wheels