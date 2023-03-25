Maruti Fronx and Jimny launching soon, garners over 30,000 bookings so far

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will soon launch the new Fronx and Jimny vehicles in the country soon. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact crossover, while the Jimny is a 5-door lifestyle SUV. The duo were first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. Both these vehicles have reportedly reached Nexa dealerships already.auto

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}