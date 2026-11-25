Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Fronx facelift has been spotted testing in India, offering a closer look at its updated cabin. New spy footage of the small-size SUV, shared by Harsh VLOGS on YouTube on 24 November, reveals features such as a ventilated front seat, an electronic parking brake (EPB) and new seat upholstery.

The facelift is also expected to get styling revisions, added safety tech and a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the updated Baleno.

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Maruti Fronx facelift interior: New features spotted According to the latest spy footage, the automatic version of the Fronx facelift will get ventilated front seats. They feature controls located on the centre console and a new electronic parking brake and automatic brake hold. The additions would represent a large investment in equipment for the current model.

The existing black-and-burgundy dual-tone interior colour scheme remains. The seats have a redesigned leatherette upholstery and contrast stitching. The overall steering wheel design hasn't changed, minus the touchscreen being integrated into the dashboard, but the air conditioning vents and steering wheel remain the same.

In addition, the test vehicle is equipped with an analogue instrument panel with a digital multi-information display. It is believed that the infotainment system will keep the present 9-inch touchscreen. The updated version may also have a Clarion audio system, Autocar India reported.

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Maruti Fronx facelift exterior: Design and safety upgrades expected The facelifted Fronx was spotted earlier this year with a new front grille and bumper design. The test car was also seen with front parking sensors, which are not available on the current model. Previous test mules have also been fitted with rear disc brakes.

The restyled grille may accommodate a radar sensor for an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Externally, there are LED tail lamps, roof rails, a rear spoiler and outside rearview mirrors fitted with cameras, which would indicate a surround-view camera system.

Maruti Fronx facelift engine and price: What to expect The Fronx facelift is expected to borrow the new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the updated Baleno. This engine produces 83 hp and 112 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). A CNG option could also be introduced.

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A current 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 hp is slated for the facelift. However, the company has not yet officially confirmed the launch date or details of the upgraded SUV.

The outgoing Fronx is now being offered at between ₹6.90 lakh and ₹12.03 lakh (ex-showroom). With added features and equipment, the facelift may come at a premium. Its key rivals will include the Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.