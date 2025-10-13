Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts up to ₹1.8 lakh — Should you still buy it over the Victoris?

With festive season discounts of up to 1.8 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers attractive savings on hybrid, petrol, and CNG variants. With the launch of the Victoris in a similar segment, buyers now face a tough choice between these SUVs. Here is a comparison to decide which one to buy.

Govind Choudhary
Updated13 Oct 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Maruti has announced discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 lakh on the Grand Vitara, with the highest reductions available on the strong hybrid variants.
Maruti has announced discounts of up to ₹1.8 lakh on the Grand Vitara, with the highest reductions available on the strong hybrid variants. (Maruti Suzuki)

With the festive season approaching, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost sales of its SUVs by offering attractive discounts. Among its current promotions, the Grand Vitara stands out with substantial price reductions, making it a tempting choice for buyers seeking value without compromising on features.

Discounts that catch the eye

According to a Motor Octave report, Maruti has announced discounts of up to 1.8 lakh on the Grand Vitara, with the highest reductions available on the strong hybrid variants. Petrol models can be purchased with discounts of up to 1.5 lakh, while CNG variants see more modest savings of around 40,000. It is important to note that actual discounts may vary depending on city and dealership, so prospective buyers should confirm the exact figures at their nearest Maruti showroom.

Also Read | Best mileage cars under ₹10 lakh in India this Diwali: Top fuel-efficient pick
Also Read | 2025 Mahindra Thar launched in India with design and fresh upgrades: What's new
Also Read | Mahindra slashes SUV range prices up to ₹1.56 lakh, GST 2.0 brings tax relief

Grand Vitara vs Victoris: Which SUV to choose?

The recent launch of the all-new Victoris SUV in India positions it alongside the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s portfolio. Analysts suggest that the Victoris has been introduced, in part, to counter the Grand Vitara’s slowing sales.

For buyers torn between the two, the decision largely depends on priorities. The Victoris offers a feature-rich package that could appeal to tech-savvy buyers. However, the Grand Vitara remains a strong contender, offering highlights such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ARKAMYS sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and six standard airbags.

While the Victoris may attract those looking for the latest features, the Grand Vitara’s discounts make it an appealing choice for buyers seeking premium SUV features at a more accessible price point.
Also Read | GST 2.0 car price cuts in India: Savings on Maruti Alto, Mahindra Thar and more
Also Read | Fortuner becomes cheaper! Toyota slashes prices across portfolio under GST 2.0

Pricing Snapshot

Currently, the Grand Vitara is priced between 12.81 lakh and 23.33 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), excluding discounts. With the ongoing festive offers, buyers can enjoy significant savings, particularly on the hybrid and petrol variants.

Verdict

While the Victoris may attract those looking for the latest features, the Grand Vitara’s discounts make it an appealing choice for buyers seeking premium SUV features at a more accessible price point. The decision ultimately hinges on whether buyers prioritise cutting-edge features or cost-effective value.

Maruti Suzuki
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Grand Vitara gets discounts up to ₹1.8 lakh — Should you still buy it over the Victoris?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.