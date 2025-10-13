Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts up to ₹1.8 lakh — Should you still buy it over the Victoris?

With the festive season approaching, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost sales of its SUVs by offering attractive discounts. Among its current promotions, the Grand Vitara stands out with substantial price reductions, making it a tempting choice for buyers seeking value without compromising on features.

Discounts that catch the eye According to a Motor Octave report, Maruti has announced discounts of up to ₹1.8 lakh on the Grand Vitara, with the highest reductions available on the strong hybrid variants. Petrol models can be purchased with discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh, while CNG variants see more modest savings of around ₹40,000. It is important to note that actual discounts may vary depending on city and dealership, so prospective buyers should confirm the exact figures at their nearest Maruti showroom.

Grand Vitara vs Victoris: Which SUV to choose? The recent launch of the all-new Victoris SUV in India positions it alongside the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s portfolio. Analysts suggest that the Victoris has been introduced, in part, to counter the Grand Vitara’s slowing sales.

For buyers torn between the two, the decision largely depends on priorities. The Victoris offers a feature-rich package that could appeal to tech-savvy buyers. However, the Grand Vitara remains a strong contender, offering highlights such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ARKAMYS sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and six standard airbags.

While the Victoris may attract those looking for the latest features, the Grand Vitara’s discounts make it an appealing choice for buyers seeking premium SUV features at a more accessible price point.

Pricing Snapshot Currently, the Grand Vitara is priced between ₹12.81 lakh and ₹23.33 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), excluding discounts. With the ongoing festive offers, buyers can enjoy significant savings, particularly on the hybrid and petrol variants.