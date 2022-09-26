Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in India today. First unveiled in July this year, the SUV is offered in both mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options. It features a wide grille with a prominent chrome strip. The SUV will come in four broad trim levels. The company will reveal the price of the mid-size SUV today.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV is being currently manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka as part of the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. Bookings are open for a token amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin from October.

The all-new Maruti Grand Vitara will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Hyryder.

Maruti Grand Vitara expected price

According to online reports, Maruti Grand Vitara is likely to come with a starting price of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s top-spec strong hybrid variant is said to be priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Grand Vitara: Features

Maruti Grand Vitara is offered in two powertrains. There is a 1.5 litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5 litre Smart Hybrid. The SUV comes equipped with Intelligent Electric Hybrid engine, and is said to deliver 100 bhp power and 135 Nm torque. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For the strong hybrid system, the combined output of the engine and electric powertrain is 115 bhp. The torque output of the engine will be 122 Nm and the electric motor will be 141 Nm.

The Grand Vitara will be available in nine colours of which six are single tone colours and 3 are double tone. Six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control besides the 360 degrees parking camera are some of the security features that the Maruti Grand Vitara will offer.

Inside, the SUV sports a 9-inch infotainment system and wireless charging on the vehicle. Top-specs will be limited to the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants. Interior of the Maruti Grand Vitara will look similar to the Toyota Hyryder. It comes with multiple drive modes--sand, snow, and rock. Moreover, the Grand Vitara will also have an Auto mode in which the system would automatically detect the terrain and make the necessary changes.