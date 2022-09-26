Maruti Grand Vitara launch in India today: Expected price2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:04 AM IST
- Bookings for Maruti Grand Vitara are open for a token amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin from October.
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in India today. First unveiled in July this year, the SUV is offered in both mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options. It features a wide grille with a prominent chrome strip. The SUV will come in four broad trim levels. The company will reveal the price of the mid-size SUV today.