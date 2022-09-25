Maruti Grand Vitara launch tomorrow: What we know so far

Maruti Grand Vitara was first unveiled in July this year. It is offered in two powertrains options- a 1.5 litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5 litre Smart Hybrid.
Maruti Suzuki will launch its mid-size SUV Grand Vitara in India tomorrow. The SUV will get mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options. It is being currently manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka as part of the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bookings are open for a token amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin from October. It will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Hyryder.
On the design front, the Maruti Grand Vitara features a wide grille with a prominent chrome strip. It will come in four broad trim levels. Top-specs will be limited to the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants. Interior of the Maruti Grand Vitara will look similar to the Toyota Hyryder.
Maruti Grand Vitara expected price
Maruti Grand Vitara is likely to be priced under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top-spec strong hybrid variant could be priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Grand Vitara: Features
First unveiled in July this year, Grand Vitara is offered in two powertrains. There is a 1.5 litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5 litre Smart Hybrid. Equipped with Intelligent Electric Hybrid engine, it can produce 100 bhp power and 135 Nm torque. The engine is mated with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For a strong hybrid system, the combined output of the engine and electric powertrain is 115 bhp. The torque output of the engine will be 122 Nm and the electric motor will be 141 Nm.
The Grand Vitara will be available in nine colours of which six are single tone colours and 3 are double tone. Safety features on the mid-size SUV include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control besides the 360 degrees parking camera. There is also a 9-inch infotainment system and wireless charging on the vehicle. It comes with multiple drive modes--sand, snow, and rock. Moreover, the Grand Vitara will also have an Auto mode in which the system would automatically detect the terrain and make the necessary changes.
