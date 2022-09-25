Maruti Grand Vitara launch tomorrow: What we know so far

The Grand Vitara will be available in nine colours of which six are single tone colours and 3 are double tone. Safety features on the mid-size SUV include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control besides the 360 degrees parking camera. There is also a 9-inch infotainment system and wireless charging on the vehicle. It comes with multiple drive modes--sand, snow, and rock. Moreover, the Grand Vitara will also have an Auto mode in which the system would automatically detect the terrain and make the necessary changes.