Maruti guns for 22-month high vehicle output in July

NEW DELHI :Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is pumping up production across three factories in July to hit the highest output in 22 months, two people aware of the plans said. India’s largest carmaker is betting on brisk sales of its sport utility vehicles, even as easing chip supplies help it increase production.
In July, the carmaker plans to produce about 180,000 units -- including 11,000 units of its new SUV Brezza -- at its two facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, as well as at its contract manufacturer Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Ahmedabad, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
Maruti Suzuki produced 155,857 vehicles in June. Its sales volumes were almost flat in May and June. In response to a query, Maruti Suzuki said it does not give any guidance on production plans.
Maruti Suzuki’s presence in the SUV market is at sub-optimal levels, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director. The company hopes SUVs will help it recapture lost market share; at the end of March 2022, its market share was 43%, versus nearly 47% the year before.
“We have only two out of the 47 SUV models in the industry, so that’s skewed against us. We need to do better here to get to 50% market share, which is our objective," Srivastava said.
“The semiconductor situation has become better. We were at 40% of our plan in September last year, when we were the worst hit. We increased it to 60% in October, 85% in November, 90% in December, 92% in Jan and Feb, 93-94% in March and April, and 95% in May and June. So, in that sense, there is a consistent increase. We are not certain when we will reach 100%, but we expect to get there soon," he added.
The company is expecting its new Brezza to do well. “This model is the first offering in our upcoming vibrant SUV portfolio", Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said at the model’s launch on Thursday.
Brezza is the first of many new platforms planned over the next two years, Motilal Oswal Securities said. It will help Maruti recover part of its lost market share in the SUV segment, it said in a report.