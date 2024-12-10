Auto News
Mint Explainer: Why the auto sector is not out of the woods
Tina Edwin 5 min read 10 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Summary
- Sluggish sales, shifting consumer preferences, and muted government spending paint a complex picture of India’s automobile sector amid a slowing economy.
Sales of small and mid-sized cars have long served as a barometer of middle-income consumption and economic health. When these numbers shift, they often reflect deeper trends rippling through the broader economy. Now, with India’s GDP growth slowing to 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25—the weakest since late FY23—the signals from the automobile sector are hard to ignore.
