Mint Explainer: Why the auto sector is not out of the woods

Amid this uncertainty, there is cautious optimism. Rising rural incomes after a good kharif harvest and increased government capital expenditure are expected to lift demand in the coming months. However, data from the Controller General of Accounts reveals that capex spending was 15% lower at the end of the first half of the fiscal year, with this trend continuing through October. Delayed spending, particularly during the general elections and government formation in May, June, and August, was cited by companies as a key factor behind weaker financial results for the second quarter.