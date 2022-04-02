This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti in a statement said that the shortage of electronic components had impacted the production of the vehicles in FY22
Kia said its wholesales last month increased by 18% to 22,622 units compared to the same month last year
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor have witnessed a decline in dispatches to the dealer in March due to a shortage of electronic components. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Skoda, and Kia have posted their highest-ever monthly wholesales last month.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic dispatches in March declined 7% to 1,43,899 units from 1,55,417 units in the year-ago period.
For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13% over 2020-21.
Maruti in a statement said that the shortage of electronic components had impacted the production of the vehicles in FY22. "As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," the company added.
Maruti Suzuki's cars such as ALto and S-Presso fell to 15,491 units against 24,653 in the same month last year. The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.
Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased marginally to 82,314 units against 82,201 cars in March 2021.
Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,001 units from 26,174 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.
Rival Hyundai Motor India said its total sales declined by 14% to 55,287 units in March, compared to the same month last year. The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.
While Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in March were the highest ever in a month. The company reported wholesales of 42,293 units last month, up 43% from 29,654 units in March 2021.
"We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly, and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
Automaker Kia also said it reported its best-ever monthly sales in March at 22,622 units. The company said its wholesales last month increased by 18% to 22,622 units compared to the same month last year.
Similarly, Skoda Auto reported a five-fold increase in its sales at 5,608 units in March compared to 1,159 units in the same month last year.
This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India, Skoda Auto said.
The previous monthly high for the company was recorded in June 2012 when it had dispatched 4,923 units.
Mahindra also witnessed a jump in its passenger vehicle wholesales numbers. The PV dispatch rose 65% to 27,603 units last month in the domestic market against 16,700 units in March 2021.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported total wholesales of 17,131 units in March, its best-ever monthly sales in five years.
MG Motor India reported a 14.5% decline in retail sales in March at 4,721 units, hit by supply chain constraints due to the Omicron variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. The company had retailed 5,528 units in March last year.
Nissan India also reported a 25% decline in domestic wholesales at 3,007 units in March. The company had registered 4,012 units in domestic wholesales in March 2021.
