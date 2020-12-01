Maruti Suzuki domestic sales in November drop 2.4%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2.4%% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in domestic wholesale for November to 1,35,775 units, as the automaker reduced vehicle inventory at dealerships after the festive season which ended with Diwali.

Country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer had sold 1,39,133 units in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, factory dispatches decreased from 1,66,825 units in October and 1,50,040 units in September.

Carmakers reduced production and dispatches of vehicles in the period under review following the festive season to reduce inventory pile up at dealerships which reach record levels before the festive season.

The decline in wholesales though comes on a very low base, with the company reducing production due to falling demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms last year. In FY 20 the company reported 17% decline in sales.

In November, hatchback sales dropped 5.1% y-o-y to 98,969 units in October, while those of utility vehicles rose 2.4% to 23753 units.

Maruti’s exports climbed 29.7% y-o-y to 9,004 units during the month.

Despite slow recovery in the supply chain network after the easing of the lockdown measure, auto makers like Maruti Suzuki and others ramped up production to record levels October to meet a surge in demand for cars. The company reported better sales numbers than last year during the 32-day festival period in October and November, as demand of the its entry level cars and hatchbacks zoomed due to increased preference for personal mobility.

Maruti’s total sales during the month increased marginally by 1.7% y-o-y to 1,53,223 units.

Investors have been bullish about Maruti’s near-term prospects since it is also likely to benefit from a shift in demand for hatchbacks given the increasing preference for personal mobility on fears of contracting infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via