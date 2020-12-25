Maruti's Super Carry sells over 70,000 units in four years

Maruti's Super Carry sells over 70,000 units in four years1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 11:46 AM IST
With Super Carry, Maruti Suzuki India had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in 2016. Earlier this year, MSI launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry
Super Carry, the light commercial vehicle of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), sold 70,000 units in the Indian market as it completes four years of launch.
With Super Carry, the auto major had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in 2016.
MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said specifically engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises.
Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling model in the light commercial vehicle market, he added. The mini-truck till now has empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs, MSI said in a statement.
The model recorded a market share of 15 per cent in 2019-20 and nearly 20 per in 2020-21, the automaker said.
Earlier this year, MSI launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of its small commercial vehicle Super Carry priced at ₹5.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The mini-truck is powered by a 4 cylinder S-CNG dual-fuel engine and comes with a 5-liter petrol tank. It is equipped with an array of safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a large loading deck.
"The introduction of the competitively priced BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the government's renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand," Srivastava added.
Super Carry is used across multiple applications including e-commerce, courier, FMCG and goods distribution, amongst others.
