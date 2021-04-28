Maruti shuts factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it is closing its factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs. The auto company has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period.

The Company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.