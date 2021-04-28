Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Maruti shuts factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs

Maruti shuts factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May.

Maruti Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it is closing its factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs. The auto company has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period.

As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives, the company said.

The Company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.

